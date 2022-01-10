Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.81 Million

Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $215.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $220.20 million. Kadant posted sales of $168.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $783.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,751,899 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kadant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant stock opened at $215.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average is $209.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a 52-week low of $129.55 and a 52-week high of $240.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

