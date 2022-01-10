Kcash Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $158,253.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kcash Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

