Keebeck Alpha LP Lowers Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. CIT Group accounts for about 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.07% of CIT Group worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.50 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

