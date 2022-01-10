Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after acquiring an additional 954,781 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,375 shares of company stock valued at $861,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

