Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $155.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.34 and a fifty-two week high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

HRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

