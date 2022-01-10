Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €204.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($231.82) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €216.58 ($246.12).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The business’s 50 day moving average is €208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €194.15.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.