Keybank National Association OH Acquires 753 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

