Keybank National Association OH Has $608,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

