Keybank National Association OH Has $789,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

