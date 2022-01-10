Keybank National Association OH Has $853,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.