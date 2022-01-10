Keybank National Association OH Invests $716,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 369.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of CWK opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

