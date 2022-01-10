Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Plexus were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 670.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 58.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.83 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.96.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

