Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $39.49 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

