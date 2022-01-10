KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.10.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $416.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.84 and its 200-day moving average is $361.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.