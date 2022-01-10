Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0287

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Klever has a market cap of $97.53 million and $950,689.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00081893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.85 or 0.07350813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.04 or 0.99881897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00067273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

