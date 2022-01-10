Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 28900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other news, Director Peter Tallman purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$157,500.00.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

