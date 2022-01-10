KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Cut to $31.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $314,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $4,115,979.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,749,805 shares of company stock worth $43,228,297.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $39,088,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $29,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

