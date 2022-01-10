KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000.

KWEB stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $104.94.

