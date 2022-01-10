Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €134.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.25 ($111.65).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €93.65 ($106.42) on Friday. Krones has a 12-month low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €94.33 and its 200 day moving average is €87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -282.08.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

