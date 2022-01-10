Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.88.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $669.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

