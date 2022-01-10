Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 782.14 ($10.54).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.30) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.45) to GBX 900 ($12.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of LON LAND traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 776.60 ($10.46). 479,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 600.09 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 789.61 ($10.64). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 740.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 714.84. The stock has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.89%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.09), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($433,887.09).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

