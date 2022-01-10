LATOKEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.68 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $49.68 million and $438,371.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00065255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005389 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (LA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

