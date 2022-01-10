Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of OMAB opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $1.6668 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.