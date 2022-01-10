Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $102.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

