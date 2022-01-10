Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Li Auto by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Li Auto by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 86,087 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Li Auto by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,027,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

