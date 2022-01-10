Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 540,520 shares.The stock last traded at $11.06 and had previously closed at $11.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

