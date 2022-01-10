Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 115.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,980. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $130.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -67.38.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

