Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $139.78 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

