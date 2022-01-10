Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $134.05

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $134.05 and last traded at $136.75, with a volume of 73704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.63.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Lindsay by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

