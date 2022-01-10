LinkEye One Day Trading Volume Hits $116,041.00 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $116,041.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00083726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.33 or 0.07270891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,643.50 or 0.99688163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003064 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

