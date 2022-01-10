Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Desjardins

Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 282.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOCL. downgraded shares of Local Bounti to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Local Bounti from C$8.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of LOCL stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,592. Local Bounti has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,199.82.

