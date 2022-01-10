Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LZAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $77.67 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

