Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.20

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It offers cash in transit, analysis, planning, cash management services and international services for banks, retailers and other companies. The firm also operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segment focuses on cash handling services.

