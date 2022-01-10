Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,704 Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Clearfield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLFD opened at $71.74 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

