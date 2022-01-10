Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of OneWater Marine worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,585. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $845.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 3.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.