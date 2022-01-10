Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tenneco worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 677,886 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tenneco by 237.3% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 130.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 909,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE TEN opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

