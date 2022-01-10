Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 26,100 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Entergy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.06. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

