Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.74.

CPRI stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.