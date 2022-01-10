Lossless (LSS) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and $1.86 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00081259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.90 or 0.07284480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,334.04 or 0.99737268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

