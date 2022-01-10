Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 58,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Lufax by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Lufax by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 891,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 784,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.22. 329,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

