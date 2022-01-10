Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Down 26.5% in December

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of LUXA stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.27.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.