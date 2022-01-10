Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 19,068 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $59.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

