Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 845 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $471.49 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

