Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $15.16 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1,813.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $41.41 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.