Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 139.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.