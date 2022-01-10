Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 72,640 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2,470.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,640 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $139.42 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.29 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day moving average of $158.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

