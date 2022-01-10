Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefitting from efforts undertaken as part of the Polaris Strategy including boosting assortments, strengthening customer relation and optimizing store portfolio. During third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company witnessed sturdy growth across all three brands namely; Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Management is on track to strengthen omni-channel capabilities with investments toward online shopping experiences. Solid quarterly performance along with strong market trends and increased traction of the Polaris strategy led management to raise guidance for fiscal 2021. That being said, escalated delivery expenses are a concern for the company. Also, supply chain issues, rising freight charges and labor shortages remain headwinds.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on M. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Macy’s stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Macy’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Macy’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

