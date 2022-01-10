Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MDOUF stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. Maisons du Monde has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

