MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers decreased their price target on MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.38. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMMB. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MamaMancini’s (MMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.