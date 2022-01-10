MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 26,160,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. MannKind has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.77.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

